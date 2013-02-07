Russia, Turkey create investment fund for up $1 bln
MOSCOW, March 10 Russia and Turkey signed a memorandum on Friday creating a joint investment fund into which each country will invest up to $500 million.
STOCKHOLM Feb 7 Skanska, the Nordic region's biggest builder, posted on Thursday higher-than-expected fourth-quarter pretax earnings and said that despite the financial turmoil it foresees a positive market outlook for the U.S.
"Although the overall market for Construction is stable, there are large differences among geographies and segments," it said.
Pretax profit grew to 1.66 billion Swedish crowns ($261.6 million) against a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts for a profit roughly unchanged from the year-ago 1.33 billion.
Order bookings fell year-on-year, roughly in line with expectations, to 32.0 billion crowns. ($1 = 6.3446 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom)
MOSCOW, March 10 Russia and Turkey signed a memorandum on Friday creating a joint investment fund into which each country will invest up to $500 million.
* Polish lender BGZ BNP Paribas says regulator asked it not to pay out a dividend for 2016.
FRANKFURT, March 10 German state-controlled lender NordLB will inject money into its loss-making Bremer Landesbank (BLB) unit, which is suffering from a weak shipping market that is chipping away at its capital.