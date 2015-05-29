STOCKHOLM May 29 LaGuardia Gateway Partners, a
consortium including Swedish builder Skanska, has been
selected by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey as
preferred bidder in a $3.6 billion construction of a new
terminal at LaGuardia Airport in New York.
The project will be funded by a public-private partnership
(PPP), with the private sector contributing more than $2 billion
and the Port Authority contributing more than $1 billion to
construct the airport and supporting infrastructure, the Port
Authority said.
Skanska said in a statement on Friday its share of the
equity investment would be up to 40 percent, while its share of
the construction contract is 70 percent.
Skanska said no order bookings or investments would be
accounted for until financial close, expected in 2016.
LaGuardia Gateway Partners is comprised of Skanska, Vantage
Airport Group, Meridiam, Walsh Construction, HOK and Parsons
Brinckerhoff.
