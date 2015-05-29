(Recasts, adds governor's quote, background)

STOCKHOLM/NEW YORK May 29 A $3.6 billion overhaul of the decrepit Central Terminal at New York's LaGuardia Airport has taken a major step forward with the selection of a team to design, build, operate and maintain the project for 35 years.

Swedish builder Skanska said on Friday its LaGuardia Gateway Partners consortium was chosen as the preferred bidder.

The private sector will contribute more than $2 billion and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which owns the airport, will put in more than $1 billion as part of a public-private partnership, or so-called "P3," the Port Authority said.

"This airport is the welcoming point to the greatest state in the country and New York deserves the best," New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a statement about building "a completely re-imagined, integrated 21st century new LaGuardia."

The project has had some delays, including Cuomo's insistence last fall on a design competition for all New York City airports, despite the fact that LaGuardia's project already had finalists with completed designs.

The 51-year old terminal's leaky ceilings, threadbare atmosphere and meagre food and public transit options have put it at or near the top of lists of the worst airports in the United States.

It gained more notoriety in 2014 when Vice President Joe Biden compared it to "some third-world country."

Biden was attempting to highlight America's decaying infrastructure, which has led to a slow increase of the kind of P3 projects used widely in Britain, Canada and elsewhere.

One of the most complicated P3 projects in the United States, the LaGuardia project comes as states fall short on cash to pay for a backlog of deferred maintenance. States also don't want to take on more debt through traditional financing with tax-free municipal bonds.

The LaGuardia contract runs until 2050. Skanska said its share of the equity investment would be up to 40 percent, while its share of the construction contract is 70 percent.

Skanska said no order bookings or investments would be accounted for until the financial close, which is expected in 2016.

LaGuardia Gateway Partners comprises Skanska, Vantage Airport Group, Meridiam, Walsh Construction, HOK and Parsons Brinckerhoff.

Turkish airport builder and operator TAV said it was part of a bid which had not been selected.

