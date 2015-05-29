(Recasts, adds governor's quote, background)
STOCKHOLM/NEW YORK May 29 A $3.6 billion
overhaul of the decrepit Central Terminal at New York's
LaGuardia Airport has taken a major step forward with the
selection of a team to design, build, operate and maintain the
project for 35 years.
Swedish builder Skanska said on Friday its
LaGuardia Gateway Partners consortium was chosen as the
preferred bidder.
The private sector will contribute more than $2 billion and
the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which owns the
airport, will put in more than $1 billion as part of a
public-private partnership, or so-called "P3," the Port
Authority said.
"This airport is the welcoming point to the greatest state
in the country and New York deserves the best," New York
Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a statement about building "a
completely re-imagined, integrated 21st century new LaGuardia."
The project has had some delays, including Cuomo's
insistence last fall on a design competition for all New York
City airports, despite the fact that LaGuardia's project already
had finalists with completed designs.
The 51-year old terminal's leaky ceilings, threadbare
atmosphere and meagre food and public transit options have put
it at or near the top of lists of the worst airports in the
United States.
It gained more notoriety in 2014 when Vice President Joe
Biden compared it to "some third-world country."
Biden was attempting to highlight America's decaying
infrastructure, which has led to a slow increase of the kind of
P3 projects used widely in Britain, Canada and elsewhere.
One of the most complicated P3 projects in the United
States, the LaGuardia project comes as states fall short on cash
to pay for a backlog of deferred maintenance. States also don't
want to take on more debt through traditional financing with
tax-free municipal bonds.
The LaGuardia contract runs until 2050. Skanska said its
share of the equity investment would be up to 40 percent, while
its share of the construction contract is 70 percent.
Skanska said no order bookings or investments would be
accounted for until the financial close, which is expected in
2016.
LaGuardia Gateway Partners comprises Skanska, Vantage
Airport Group, Meridiam, Walsh Construction, HOK and Parsons
Brinckerhoff.
Turkish airport builder and operator TAV said it
was part of a bid which had not been selected.
TAV said last year its bid involved a consortium which
included TAV shareholder Aeroports de Paris, Goldman
Sachs and Tutor Perini Corp.
