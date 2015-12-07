STOCKHOLM Dec 7 Skanska, the Nordic region's biggest builder, set financial targets for 2016-20 on Monday and said it was aiming for the highest total return for shareholders in its sector.

The Swedish group said at a so-called capital markets day for investors it was aiming for a return on equity of at least 18 percent, compared with a target of 18-20 percent for 2011-15.

The operating margin for its construction business should be at least 3.5 percent compared with a goal of 3.5-4.0 percent for the previous period, it added.

Skanska said the total return to shareholders - the increase in its share price plus dividends - should be the highest among its competitors in Europe and the United States.

It kept its policy of paying a dividend of 40-70 percent of net profit.

Skanska said project development would grow over the next five years and contribute as much value to the business as its construction unit. The return on investment should be at least 10 percent for all project development units, it said.

Previously it targeted a return of 10-15 percent for its residential, commercial and infrastructure development units. (Reporting by Oskar von Bahr; Editing by Mark Potter)