STOCKHOLM Feb 4 Swedish builder Skanska
reported on Thursday a bigger drop than expected in
fourth-quarter order intake, while operating profit rose more
than expected.
Skanska said a significant amount of orders in its USA
Building unit were postponed by the end of 2015.
Order intake at Skanska's main construction unit fell to
29.9 billion crowns ($3.5 billion) from 41.8 billion a year ago,
against a mean forecast for 34.9 billion in a Reuters poll of
analysts.
Operating profit rose to 3.12 billion crowns from 2.31
billion, against a forecast 2.49 billion, helped by
stronger-than-expected results at its commercial property
development unit.
($1 = 8.4476 Swedish crowns)
