STOCKHOLM Feb 4 Swedish builder Skanska reported on Thursday a bigger drop than expected in fourth-quarter order intake, while operating profit rose more than expected.

Skanska said a significant amount of orders in its USA Building unit were postponed by the end of 2015.

Order intake at Skanska's main construction unit fell to 29.9 billion crowns ($3.5 billion) from 41.8 billion a year ago, against a mean forecast for 34.9 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Operating profit rose to 3.12 billion crowns from 2.31 billion, against a forecast 2.49 billion, helped by stronger-than-expected results at its commercial property development unit.

($1 = 8.4476 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)