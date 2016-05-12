BRIEF-Healthcor Management reports a 5.1 pct passive stake in Bioverativ Inc
* Healthcor Management reports a 5.1 percent passive stake in bioverativ inc as of April 4 Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2ocN2ip) Further company coverage:
STOCKHOLM May 12 Swedish builder Skanska on Thursday unexpectedly reported a small increase in first-quarter order intake, while operating profit rose more than expected.
Order intake at Skanska's Construction unit, which accounts for the bulk of turnover, edged up to 30.3 billion crowns ($3.7 billion) from 30.2 billion a year ago, against a mean forecast for a decline to 29.3 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Operating profit rose to 1.97 billion crowns from 832 million, against a forecast 1.71 billion, helped by stronger-than-expected profits at its commercial property development unit. ($1 = 8.1348 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Sven Nordenstam)
April 13 American International Group Inc's board of directors declined to award Chief Executive Officer Peter Hancock a cash bonus for his work last year, after the company's dismal financial performance roiled shareholders, according to a proxy filing on Thursday.