* Pretax profit 1.33 bln SEK vs consensus 1.34 bln

* Order intake 41 bln SEK vs consensus 38 bln

* Sweden, Finland residential building construction markets uncertain

* Czech, UK building construction markets weak (Adds detail, background)

By Anna Ringstrom and Helena Soderpalm

STOCKHOLM, Feb 8 Construction group Skanska is aiming for more acquisitions in the United States, where demand has remained solid, the group said on Wednesday after reporting a strong rise in orders in the fourth quarter.

Skanska, which counts Sweden and the United States as its biggest markets, said its building construction market as a whole was generally stable, though the residential development market in Sweden and Finland faced uncertainty and tighter bank lending terms.

"We want to continue to expand our business mainly in the United States. That is where we see the greatest possibilities," Chief Executive Johan Karlstrom told Reuters.

In the fourth quarter alone, Skanska bought three companies.

Order bookings at the building and civil construction unit, which generates more than nine tenths of group revenue, spiked 41 percent from a year earlier to 41 billion crowns ($6.2 billion), beating the average forecast in a Reuters poll for 38 billion.

"The market in building construction remains stable. In the U.S. there is continued good demand in certain building construction sectors such as healthcare, the pharmaceutical industry and facilities for the information technology (IT) industry," the group said in a statement.

"The Czech and UK markets remain weak," it added.

Quarterly group pretax profit was up 6 percent year-on-year at 1.33 billion crowns, matching expectations, helped by gains from selling commercial properties but capped by writedowns and provisions at Skanska's struggling Norwegian and Finnish businesses.

Apartment prices in Sweden edged down in 2011 after several years of gains. Banks have become less generous with loans, and household confidence has fallen due to the euro zone crisis.

"Despite a strong underlying need for new apartments, people are cautious when it comes to buying," Karlstrom said.

Skanska shares were slightly lower at 1024 GMT, while the blue-chip Stockholm index was slightly higher. ($1 = 6.6625 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Will Waterman)