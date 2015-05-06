* Order intake 30.2 bln SEK vs consensus 31.6 bln
* EBIT 832 mln SEK vs consensus 856 mln
* Says overall construction market outlook positive
* Orders up in Sweden, Britain, and for U.S. infrastructure
STOCKHOLM, May 6 Skanska, the Nordic
region's biggest builder, said on Wednesday a harsh winter in
North America had put pressure on its U.S. margins, after
posting a slightly smaller than expected rise in first-quarter
operating profit.
Skanska, whose biggest market is the United States where it
is the fourth-biggest player, stood by an outlook for a positive
development in the overall construction market in 2015.
Operating profit including an 130 million crown charge
related to its exit from Latin America rose to 832 million
Swedish crowns ($100 million) from 656 million a year earlier.
Analysts had expected 856 million according to the mean
forecast in a Reuters poll.
The Swedish construction and project development company
said currency translation effects as well as strong operating
margins in Sweden and Finland lifted profits, while U.S. margins
shrank, partly due to harsh winter conditions.
Order intake at its Construction unit, which accounts for
roughly 90 percent of group sales, fell in its seasonally
weakest quarter to 30.2 billion crowns from a year-ago 31.0
billion, and short of analysts' expectations for 31.6
billion.
It said order bookings were up in its USA Civil unit, which
carries out large and complex civil construction projects, as
well as in Britain and Sweden.
Skanska, which generates more than 40 percent of sales in
the Nordics, has a strategy to grow mainly in the United States
where it bets on strong growth in coming years due to low power
prices as well as public sector demand for private capital to
finance infrastructure.
"In the overall U.S. infrastructure market, investments in
energy-related projects are being negatively impacted by the low
oil prices, while the market for large and complex civil
construction projects remains good, although competition is
intense," Skanska said.
In the U.S. building construction market there are however
indications projects are taking longer to reach the market, it
said.
Skanska's shares, which have slipped from an all-time-high
in February, trade at 17.5 times forward earnings, a premium to
most Swedish peers.
($1 = 8.3188 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Jason Neely)