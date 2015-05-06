* Order intake 30.2 bln SEK vs consensus 31.6 bln

* EBIT 832 mln SEK vs consensus 856 mln

* Says overall construction market outlook positive

* Orders up in Sweden, Britain, and for U.S. infrastructure (Adds detail, background)

STOCKHOLM, May 6 Skanska, the Nordic region's biggest builder, said on Wednesday a harsh winter in North America had put pressure on its U.S. margins, after posting a slightly smaller than expected rise in first-quarter operating profit.

Skanska, whose biggest market is the United States where it is the fourth-biggest player, stood by an outlook for a positive development in the overall construction market in 2015.

Operating profit including an 130 million crown charge related to its exit from Latin America rose to 832 million Swedish crowns ($100 million) from 656 million a year earlier.

Analysts had expected 856 million according to the mean forecast in a Reuters poll.

The Swedish construction and project development company said currency translation effects as well as strong operating margins in Sweden and Finland lifted profits, while U.S. margins shrank, partly due to harsh winter conditions.

Order intake at its Construction unit, which accounts for roughly 90 percent of group sales, fell in its seasonally weakest quarter to 30.2 billion crowns from a year-ago 31.0 billion, and short of analysts' expectations for 31.6 billion.

It said order bookings were up in its USA Civil unit, which carries out large and complex civil construction projects, as well as in Britain and Sweden.

Skanska, which generates more than 40 percent of sales in the Nordics, has a strategy to grow mainly in the United States where it bets on strong growth in coming years due to low power prices as well as public sector demand for private capital to finance infrastructure.

"In the overall U.S. infrastructure market, investments in energy-related projects are being negatively impacted by the low oil prices, while the market for large and complex civil construction projects remains good, although competition is intense," Skanska said.

In the U.S. building construction market there are however indications projects are taking longer to reach the market, it said.

Skanska's shares, which have slipped from an all-time-high in February, trade at 17.5 times forward earnings, a premium to most Swedish peers.

($1 = 8.3188 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Jason Neely)