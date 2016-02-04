* Q4 operating profit 3.1 bln SEK vs consensus 2.5 bln
* Q4 order intake 29.9 bln SEK vs consensus 34.9 bln
STOCKHOLM Feb 4 Construction firm Skanska
reported on Thursday a stronger fourth-quarter profit
than expected, helped by divestments at its commercial property
development unit, but said some U.S. clients had delayed
building orders recently.
Skanska, for which the United States is its biggest market,
reiterated a 12-month outlook for an overall positive building
market. But it reported a year-on-year fall in order intake at
its construction unit, which account for the bulk of sales, for
the fifth straight quarter.
Order bookings fell to 29.9 billion crowns ($3.5 billion)
from 41.8 billion a year earlier, against a mean forecast for
34.9 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.
"The lower order bookings is due to the lumpiness of order
bookings in general, as well as a significant amount of orders
in USA Building getting postponed by the end of 2015," Chief
Executive Johan Karlstrom said in a statement.
Operating profit at the Swedish firm rose to 3.12 billion
crowns from 2.31 billion, against a forecast 2.49 billion.
Skanska's project development units, with commercial
properties the biggest, account for an increasing share of
profit. In 2015 they made up around 60 percent of group
operating profit, against a third in 2010.
Skanska said it had yet to agree with clients on the
settlement of claims for unexpected costs in U.S. projects that
hit its U.S. margins in the previous quarter.
