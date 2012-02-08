STOCKHOLM Feb 8 Skanska, the
Nordic region's biggest builder, posted on Wednesday a bigger
rise than expected in fourth-quarter pretax profit, and said the
overall building construction market was stable.
Pretax profit stood at 1.33 billion Swedish crowns, roughly
matching the mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts,
against a year-earlier 1.25 billion.
Order bookings overshot expectations.
The Swedish firm said the Nordic markets are generally stable
but the residential construction market in Sweden and Finland is
characterized by some uncertainty, while the Czech and U.K.
markets remain weak.
Skanska said the civil construction market remains stable in
most of its markets.
(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom)