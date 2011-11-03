STOCKHOLM Nov 3 Skanska (SKAb.ST), the Nordic region's biggest builder, posted on Thursday an unchanged third-quarter pretax profit, slightly overshooting expectations, and said the overall building construction market was stable.

Pretax profit was unchanged from a year earlier at 1.66 billion crowns ($252 million), against a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts for 1.63 billion.

Order bookings overshot expectations.

The Swedish firm said that the overall building construction market was stable, but the residential construction market was weakening, especially in Sweden.

In the Czech Republic and Britain, residential construction markets remain weak although there are signs of an improvement in Britain, it said.

Civil construction remained stable in most markets, it said.

