STOCKHOLM May 9 Skanska AB : * Says the overall market outlook has improved * Says weather impacted both the top and bottom line, expects to make up for

the lower business volume during the remainder of the year. * Says in infrastructure development, the market continues to develop favorably

in the U.S. * Says U.S. Civil's share of the design build contract of the PPP-project I-4 Ultimate in Florida will amount to around SEK 6 billion at financial close, which is expected to be reached during the second half of 2014.