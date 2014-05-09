BRIEF-China Vanke Co announces consolidation of commercial properties
* Resolution regarding consolidation arrangement of commercial properties of group submitted to board on 11 March 2017 was approved by all directors
STOCKHOLM May 9 Skanska AB : * Says the overall market outlook has improved * Says weather impacted both the top and bottom line, expects to make up for
the lower business volume during the remainder of the year. * Says in infrastructure development, the market continues to develop favorably
in the U.S. * Says U.S. Civil's share of the design build contract of the PPP-project I-4 Ultimate in Florida will amount to around SEK 6 billion at financial close, which is expected to be reached during the second half of 2014.
* Resolution regarding consolidation arrangement of commercial properties of group submitted to board on 11 March 2017 was approved by all directors
* Purchasers (Jayton and Oretta), both wholly-owned subsidiaries of company, entered into agreements
* Says property unit plans to set up project company with registered capital at 1.2 billion yuan ($173.84 million)