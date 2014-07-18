STOCKHOLM, July 18 Skanska, the Nordic
region's biggest builder, posted on Friday a bigger rise than
expected in second-quarter order intake and said the overall
construction market was improving.
Skanska, whose biggest market is the United States, said
operating profit fell to 925 million crowns ($135.4 million)
from a year-ago 1.50 billion, slightly above a preliminary
figure unveiled July 10 as the group warned writedowns on
projects and restructuring costs in Latin America would hit
results.
Order intake at the Swedish group's construction unit, which
accounts for about 90 percent of group sales, rose to 37.9
billion crowns from 36.0 billion, against a mean forecast of
35.9 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.
"We continue to see improvement in the underlying economy in
several of our home markets, which is expected to lead to growth
in both construction investments and project development
activities in the coming twelve months," Chief Executive Johan
Karlstrom said.
($1 = 6.8341 Swedish Crowns)
(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom and Rebecka Kihlstrom)