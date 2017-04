March 6 Skanska AB

* Skanska announce order cancellation in usa building for a total of $54 million, about sek 440 million

* Says Louisiana State University (LSU) in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, has cancelled the order of constructing the Patrick F. Taylor Hall building

* Says cancellation will reduce the order bookings for Skanska USA Building in the first quarter 2015