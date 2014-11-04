Australia shares end lower; NZ dragged by Fletcher Building
March 20 Australian shares ended lower on Monday, on worries over global trade protectionism with financials and real estate stocks leading the losses.
STOCKHOLM Nov 4 Skanska AB
* Skanska builds first stage of advanced research facility in Lund, Sweden, for SEK 670 million
* Says SEK 503 million is included in order bookings for Skanska Sweden for Q4 of 2014
* Says remainder in order bookings for Skanska UK in same quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 20 Australian shares ended lower on Monday, on worries over global trade protectionism with financials and real estate stocks leading the losses.
ZURICH, March 19 Reinsurer Swiss Re, usually involved in mega-deals on natural disaster coverage, is branching out on its own to do individually tailored schemes to boost returns, such as one in China to protect farmers against floods or drought.
* Cooks Global Foods secures $10 million in new capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: