MOVES-Bank of America's Vice Chairman Lynch to retire
NEW YORK, March 14 Bank of America Corp Vice Chairman Gary Lynch will retire on April 1, the lender's chief executive told employees on Tuesday in a memo seen by Reuters.
Dec 29 Skanska Ab
* Skanska has signed a contract with The Texas A&M University System in College Station to construct a new football stadium and athletic field house for Praire View A&M University in Prairie View, Texas, USA. The contract is worth USD 53 mln about SEK 360 mln Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Ahlander)
NEW YORK, March 14 Bank of America Corp Vice Chairman Gary Lynch will retire on April 1, the lender's chief executive told employees on Tuesday in a memo seen by Reuters.
March 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
* Percy Street Capital Corporation offers private placement to existing shareholders and other investors