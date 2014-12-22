UPDATE 1-Chinese group launches fund in Australia, eyes infrastructure
MELBOURNE, March 16 Chinese group, the Global CEO Fortune Club, on Thursday launched its first overseas fund with an aim to invest in Australian infrastructure projects.
Dec 22 Skanska Ab
* Skanska sells commercial building in Seattle, USA, for usd 70 m, about sek 475 m
* The sale will be recorded for Skanska Commercial Development, in the fourth quarter of 2014 and transfer of the property is scheduled for the fourth quarter 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MELBOURNE, March 16 Chinese group, the Global CEO Fortune Club, on Thursday launched its first overseas fund with an aim to invest in Australian infrastructure projects.
* Says preliminary discussions taking place between co and GFH Financial Group on co's acquisition; no decision has been reached Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says announces equity raising of approximately ZAR 650 million