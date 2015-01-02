BRIEF-SK D&D says issuance of 5.4 mln bonus shares
* Says an issuance to all shareholders in a ratio of 0.5:1(0.5 bonus shares for each share held) to shareholders recorded on April 10
Jan 2 Skanska Ab :
* Skanska invests eur 23 m, about sek 208 m, in office project in vantaa, finland
* Construction work will commence immediately and the building will be completed during the second quarter of 2016. Link to press release: here Further company coverage:
MADRID, March 25 A Madrid court has thrown out a lawsuit brought by Spanish power company Iberdrola against state-controlled lender Bankia over its ill-fated 2011 stock market listing, according to a ruling seen by Reuters.