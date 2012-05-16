WASHINGTON May 16 Shoe maker Skechers USA Inc has agreed to pay $40 million to settle charges that it made unfounded claims when it advertised that its "toning shoes" would cause users to get stronger and lose weight.

The Federal Trade Commission said on Wednesday that Skechers was deceptive in the marketing of its Shape-ups, Resistance Runner, Toners and Tone-ups shoes. (Reporting By Diane Bartz; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)