Aug 16 Shoe maker Skechers USA Inc on Tuesday was slapped with a $10 million lawsuit by a group of models alleging violation of their rights.

Skechers paid a "small sum of money" for only a limited use of the images featuring the models in its advertisements, David Shraga, partner of Kawahito Shraga & Westrick LLP, the law firm representing the models, said in a statement.

"It disregarded these limitations and embarked on a successful worldwide branding campaign that was built around the images of these young models," Shraga added.

The complaint filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court alleges that Skechers "took advantage" of the young models who would find it difficult to "discover the wrongdoing", especially as it took place in foreign countries.

The lawsuit is seeking an amount not less than $10 million in punitive damages and other compensation. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)