BRIEF-Commercial Vehicle Group Q4 earnings per share $0.01
* Commercial Vehicle Group announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results
April 9 Footwear maker Skechers USA Inc is the second company from which KPMG has resigned as auditor following insider trading in its stock by a senior partner of the accounting firm.
KPMG has stated that it has no reason to believe that the financial statements of Skechers have been materially misstated, Skechers said in a statement.
KPMG also resigned as auditor of Herbalife Ltd.
* Host Hotels & Resorts Inc announces pricing of $400 million of 3 7/8% senior notes due 2024 by Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P.
* Zoomermedia Limited announces departure of CFO and appointment of new CFO