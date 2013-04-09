NEW YORK, April 9 Scott London, a partner at accounting firm KPMG, was the lead auditor for Skechers USA Inc who resigned after allegedly leaking insider information to traders, said Skechers Chief Financial Officer on Tuesday.

In an interview, CFO David Weinberg said he was surprised to learn late on Monday from partners at KPMG that London had admitted to the allegations and was leaving the firm.

(Reporting by Martinne Geller in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)