Nov 19 Shoe maker Skechers Inc said it
won a favorable ruling from the U.S. International Trade
Commission (ITC) in a lawsuit filed by Nike Inc unit
Converse Inc against the company over Converse's Chuck Taylor
sneaker.
Converse sued Skechers in federal district court in
Brooklyn, New York and before the ITC in October last year,
alleging that Skechers' Twinkle Toes and BOBS shoes were
knock-offs of its popular sneakers and infringed on its
common-law and federal trademark rights.
Skechers said on Thursday that an International Trade
Commission judge had ruled that its product lines do not
infringe Converse's design.
The ITC is an independent, quasijudicial federal agency
whose responsibilities include investigations on matters of
trade and adjudicating cases involving imports that allegedly
infringe intellectual property rights.
Skechers shares were up 4.6 percent at $29.18 in early
afternoon trading on Thursday.
