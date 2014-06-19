June 19 Sport shoes maker Skechers USA Inc said it filed a lawsuit against Reebok International Ltd, alleging infringement of patents related to the company's Go Walk shoes.

The suit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, seeks compensatory and punitive damages and injunctive relief, the company said in a statement.

Skechers also said it would take similar action against any retailer that sells Reebok's Walk Ahead RS shoes.

Reebok is owned by Germany's Adidas AG. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)