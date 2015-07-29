(Corrects to "stores" from "stories" in paragraph 5)
July 29 Sports shoe maker and retailer Skechers
USA Inc reported a better-than-expected 36 percent rise
in quarterly revenue, helped by pent-up demand following the end
of labor disruptions at U.S. West Coast ports that had held up
imports, as well as increased shipments of back-to-school items.
Skechers shares were up 14.5 percent at $147.03 in
after-hours trading, adding nearly $1 billion to the company's
market value of $6.68 billion as of Wednesday's close.
The company, based in Manhattan Beach, California, said
wholesale sales rose by a "double-digit" percentage. These sales
include those to 665 third-party-owned Skechers retail stores
outside the United States.
At company-owned stores, total comparable sales rose 12.9
percent in the second quarter, driven by demand for shoes such
as the Skechers men's relaxed fit and Skechers GO line for
women.
At the end of the quarter, Skechers had 461 company-owned
stores, of which 95 were in international markets.
Analysts on average were expecting same-store sales to rise
6.1 percent, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.
"We believe that our accelerated growth trend will remain
through 2015 and into 2016," Chief Executive Robert Greenberg
said in a statement.
Net earnings attributable to Skechers rose to $79.8 million,
or $1.55 per share, in the three months ended June 30 from $34.8
million, or 68 cents per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.01 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net revenue soared to $800.5 million, handily beating the
average analyst estimate of $736.4 million.
Up to Wednesday's close, Skechers' shares had risen about
133 percent since the start of the year.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik and Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru;
Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Ted Kerr)