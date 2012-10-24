BRIEF-Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina sets qtrly cash dividend of $0.12/share
* Dividend increase of $0.02 per share from regular quarterly cash dividend paid in Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Oct 24 Skechers USA Inc : * Shares up 6 percent after the bell following results
* Dividend increase of $0.02 per share from regular quarterly cash dividend paid in Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Mainline crude oil pipeline system is getting pretty close to full utilization
LONDON, Feb 17 John Fallon needs to show he has a plan to navigate Pearson through the sinking sands of its main markets when the world's biggest education company reports full-year results.