April 25 Shoemaker Skechers USA Inc reported a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss, helped by higher gross margins, sending its shares up 18 percent after market.

"With more full-price product at market, our gross margin percentage improved significantly," Chief Financial Officer David Weinberg said.

The company, which competes with Deckers Outdoor Corp , Wolverine Worldwide Inc and VF Corp's Timberland, said gross margins rose to 44.3 percent from 40.4 percent last year.

Skechers posted a net loss of $3.7 million, or 7 cents per share in the first quarter, compared with a profit of $11.8 million, or 24 cents a share, a year ago.

Analysts expected a loss of 27 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net sales dropped 26 percent to $351.3 million but were above analysts' expectations of $336.4 million.

Shares of the Manhattan Beach, California-based company rose to $17.55 in trading after the bell. They had closed at $14.92 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)