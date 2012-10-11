UPDATE 2-Zimbabwe's Mugabe says he is people's choice for 2018 election
* Hopes Trump might review sanctions on Mugabe, inner circle (Adds comment on sanctions, Clinton)
SEOUL Oct 11 South Korea's largest refiner, SK Energy, will delay a maintenance shutdown at its No.2 crude distillation unit (CDU) to next year from the originally planned dates starting this month, a spokesman at parent company SK Innovation said.
"We revised it to next year according to the market supply and demand situation, and facility operation plans," the spokesman told Reuters in a telephone interview.
The 110,000-barrel-per-day CDU was originally scheduled to be shut down from Oct. 11 through Nov. 9, according to an SK Innovation document published in April. (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho in Seoul and Jessica Jaganathan in Singapore; Editing by Ken Wills)
* Hopes Trump might review sanctions on Mugabe, inner circle (Adds comment on sanctions, Clinton)
SHANGHAI, Feb 18 China will suspend all imports of coal from North Korea starting Feb. 19, the country's commerce ministry said in a notice posted on its website on Saturday, as part of its efforts to implement United Nations sanctions against the country.
HARARE, Feb 19 Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe was quoted as saying on Sunday that his ZANU-PF party and the people saw no viable successor to him for general elections in 2018.