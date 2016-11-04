UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Adds detail, background)
Nov 4 SKF said on Friday German automaker BMW had opened a lawsuit against the Swedish company and other bearings makers, the latest carmaker to do so in the wake of a 2014 EU settlement of a bearings cartel probe.
* SKF says informed of initiation of lawsuit pertaining to settlement with the European Commission.
* Says has been informed of initiation of a lawsuit, with a claim for damages, by BMW and several group companies against bearing manufacturers, including SKF.
* SKF says amount of damages, if any, should SKF be found liable, is at this stage not possible to determine.
* EU antitrust regulators in March 2014 fined SKF and several other suppliers a total of 953.3 million euros ($1.06 billion) for taking part in a ball bearings cartel. [here ]
* SKF said in Friday's statement the settlement decision made no finding that SKF's top management had involvement in, or knowledge of, the conduct at issue.
* "Furthermore, SKF strongly believes that the activities sanctioned by the European Commission have not caused any damage to its business partners," SKF said.
* SKF shares fall 2.0 pct by 1130 GMT.
* In the wake of the EU settlement, Peugeot filed a lawsuit against several bearings makers in March this year related to the case
* Japan's NSK said in its second quarter results Peugeot and 18 of its subsidiaries were seeking 484.5 million euros in damages. Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9011 euros) (Reporting By Johan Ahlander and Niklas Pollard, editing by Mia Shanley)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources