Nov 4 SKF said on Friday German automaker BMW had opened a lawsuit against the Swedish company and other bearings makers, the latest carmaker to do so in the wake of a 2014 EU settlement of a bearings cartel probe.

* SKF says informed of initiation of lawsuit pertaining to settlement with the European Commission.

* Says has been informed of initiation of a lawsuit, with a claim for damages, by BMW and several group companies against bearing manufacturers, including SKF.

* SKF says amount of damages, if any, should SKF be found liable, is at this stage not possible to determine.

* EU antitrust regulators in March 2014 fined SKF and several other suppliers a total of 953.3 million euros ($1.06 billion) for taking part in a ball bearings cartel. [here ]

* SKF said in Friday's statement the settlement decision made no finding that SKF's top management had involvement in, or knowledge of, the conduct at issue.

* "Furthermore, SKF strongly believes that the activities sanctioned by the European Commission have not caused any damage to its business partners," SKF said.

* SKF shares fall 2.0 pct by 1130 GMT.

* In the wake of the EU settlement, Peugeot filed a lawsuit against several bearings makers in March this year related to the case

* Japan's NSK said in its second quarter results Peugeot and 18 of its subsidiaries were seeking 484.5 million euros in damages. Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9011 euros) (Reporting By Johan Ahlander and Niklas Pollard, editing by Mia Shanley)