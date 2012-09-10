STOCKHOLM, Sept 10 Swedish group SKF, the world's biggest bearings maker, said on Monday it will invest 700 million crowns ($106 million) in a new Chinese facility including development and manufacturing in Shanghai's Jiadang district.

SKF said it would build a new factory for wheel bearings and relocate and expand the development and testing operations at its technical centre on the same site.

"SKF will further strengthen our manufacturing, engineering, development and testing footprint in the region," chief executive Tom Johnstone said.

"(This) will enable us to even better support our customers locally with higher speed and increased competence and resources," he said.

The new facility will employ around 900 people by 2015, the company added.

Construction is planned to start by the end of the third quarter and be completed in the last three months of 2013.

SKF, a leading indicator of manufacturing activity, had said in July that it planned to scale back production and make further cost cuts this year as a global slowdown tightened its grip on industry. ($1 = 6.6046 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard; Editing by Hugh Lawson)