STOCKHOLM, Oct 19 SKF (SKFb.ST), the world's top bearings maker, posted third-quarter earnings in line with forecasts on Wednesday and said it expected demand in the fourth quarter to be slightly lower for the group compared with the third quarter.

Pretax earnings rose to 2.3 billion Swedish crowns ($345 million) from a year-ago 1.95 billion to land in line with the mean forecast in a Reuters poll of 20 analysts.

SKF, seen as a bellwether for the manufactoring sector with its bearings used in products ranging from aircrafts to hairdryers, said it expected demand in the fourth quarter to be slightly lower than in the third quarter.

"As you would expect there is uncertainty in the demand outlook. However, as we see it just now for the fourth quarter, most of the industrial markets will still perform well while we expect to see weaker demand in the car, truck, railway and wind energy markets," SKF CEO Tom Johnstone said in a statement.

"From a Group viewpoint this means that we expect to see demand at a similar level as last year but somewhat slowing sequentially."

SKF said it had started to reduce its production and would reduce it even further in the fourth quarter.

Shares in SKF, the first to unveil third-quarter earnings in a Swedish engineering sector that includes the likes of Atlas Copco (ATCOa.ST) and Sandvik , were down 1.4 percent at 1023 GMT, underperforming a 0.4 percent gain in the broader Swedish market ($1 = 6.676 Swedish Crowns)