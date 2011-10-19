* Q3 pretax profit 2.3 bln SEK, in line with forecast
* Q3 EBIT margin 15.0 pct vs forecast 15.0 pct
* Sees demand slightly lower in fourth quarter
* Shares down 1.4 pct, underperforming broader market
STOCKHOLM, Oct 19 SKF (SKFb.ST), the world's top
bearings maker, posted third-quarter earnings in line with
forecasts on Wednesday and said it expected demand in the fourth
quarter to be slightly lower for the group compared with the
third quarter.
Pretax earnings rose to 2.3 billion Swedish crowns ($345
million) from a year-ago 1.95 billion to land in line with the
mean forecast in a Reuters poll of 20 analysts.
SKF, seen as a bellwether for the manufactoring sector with
its bearings used in products ranging from aircrafts to
hairdryers, said it expected demand in the fourth quarter to be
slightly lower than in the third quarter.
"As you would expect there is uncertainty in the demand
outlook. However, as we see it just now for the fourth quarter,
most of the industrial markets will still perform well while we
expect to see weaker demand in the car, truck, railway and
wind energy markets," SKF CEO Tom Johnstone said in a statement.
"From a Group viewpoint this means that we expect to see
demand at a similar level as last year but somewhat slowing
sequentially."
SKF said it had started to reduce its production and would
reduce it even further in the fourth quarter.
Shares in SKF, the first to unveil third-quarter earnings in
a Swedish engineering sector that includes the likes of Atlas
Copco (ATCOa.ST) and Sandvik , were down 1.4 percent at
1023 GMT, underperforming a 0.4 percent gain in the broader
Swedish market
($1 = 6.676 Swedish Crowns)
(Reporting by Veronica Ek; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)