STOCKHOLM Oct 19 SKF (SKFb.ST), the world's top bearings maker, posted third-quarter earnings in line with forecasts on Wednesday and said it expected demand in the fourth quarter to be slightly lower for the group compared with the third quarter.

Pretax earnings rose to 2.3 billion Swedish crowns ($345 million) from a year-ago 1.95 billion to be in line with the mean forecast of 2.29 billion seen in a Reuters poll of 20 analysts.

SKF said it expected a lower manufacturing level in the fourth quarter than in the third. ($1 = 6.676 Swedish Crowns) (Reporting by Veronica Ek)