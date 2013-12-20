* Sees European Commission antitrust fine in 2014
* Q4 profit hit by unfavourable sales mix, lower output
* Shares fall 5 percent, hit lowest since July
(Adds analyst, share, details)
STOCKHOLM, Dec 20 Swedish bearings maker SKF
said on Friday it would take a 3 billion crown ($456
million) charge for an expected antitrust fine next year, while
an unfavourable sales mix would dent profits in the fourth
quarter.
The possible fine from the European Commission follows an
international competition infringement investigation of
automotive suppliers. The Commission visited SKF offices two
years ago and the U.S. Department of Justice is also
investigating.
SKF shares were down 5.5 percent at 168.5 crowns by 0915
GMT, having fallen as low as 168.4 crowns, their lowest since
July.
"If there is any good news, it is that we now have a number,
as opposed to not knowing," said Lars Brorson, an analyst with
DNB who had expected a fine of 2 billion crowns.
SKF, which had sales of 65 billion crowns in 2012, also said
sales for the fourth quarter were broadly in line with its
previous outlook, but that the mix had been unfavourable.
"This in combination with a slightly lower manufacturing
(output) than planned is expected to have a somewhat negative
impact on the quarterly result compared to the previous
quarter," the company said in a statement.
SKF also said recently acquired Kaydon would make an
operating loss of 150 million crowns in the fourth quarter and
that the group would take additional one-time costs of 100
million crowns in the three months.
Link to full statement: r.reuters.com/kez55v
($1 = 6.5859 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Sven Nordenstam and Johan Ahlander; Editing by
David Holmes)