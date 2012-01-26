(Refiles to remove extraneous text in headline)

* Robust North America seen compensating for sluggish Europe

* Sees Q1 demand relatively unchanged

* Q4 pretax profit 1.82 billion crowns

* Falls short of Reuters poll forecast for 1.99 billion

By Patrick Lannin and Johannes Hellstrom

STOCKHOLM, Jan 26 World number one bearings manufacturer SKF forecast steady demand in the first quarter of 2012 thanks to a robust U.S. market, after reporting a bigger-than-expected drop in quarterly earnings.

SKF products are used in a wide range of industries across the globe, but 46 percent of sales come from Europe. It sees flat overall demand this quarter against the previous three months.

Demand was "expected to be slightly lower for Europe, relatively unchanged for Asia and Latin America, and higher for North America", the group said in a statement on Thursday.

The comments were seen by investors as relatively upbeat, and the shares edged up in late trade after initially falling after the results.

SKF reported a fall in pretax profit to 1.82 billion crowns ($266.9 million) from 2.05 billion in the same period of 2010. The average forecast in a Reuters poll was for 1.99 billion.

Chief Executive Tom Johnstone said in a conference call that the expected rise in North American demand was due to the automotive sector, as well as construction and farm equipment.

"North America, we think, will continue to develop very positively for us," he said. The North American market accounts for 19 percent of group sales, and Asia-Pacific 26 percent.

He cited the downgrading of nine European countries' credit ratings by the Fitch agency and continued uncertainty over the Greek debt crisis as reasons for sluggishness in that region.

"So, even though I think some of the proposals that came out of the EU ministers' meeting at the end of last year were very positive, I still think there is some way to go," he said.

If these issues could be solved, then the second half of 2012 in Europe could be better than the first, he added.

Within the group's European business, it was mainly demand from the automotive and truck sector that was the problem, comments that chime with plans by truck makers Scania and Volvo to cut production.

In 2011, the company reported record sales and profitability after taking advantage of a strong recovery in demand in the first half of the year. That slackened off in the second half.

Handelsbanken analyst Peder Frolen said the operating profit margin at 12.3 percent was lower than expected, but noted the company had drawn down inventories.

"It is also positive that guidance was in line with what had been hoped for, that North America is toughing it out and that Asia is flattish," he said.

($1 = 6.8194 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Patrick Lannin, Johannes Hellstrom and Helena Soderpalm; Editing by David Holmes and David Hulmes)