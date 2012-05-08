* Affirms forecast for slightly higher demand in Q2 vs Q1

* Banking on further pick-up in China, India

* Too early to gauge impact of renewed euro zone jitters (Adds quotes, detail background)

By Johannes Hellstrom

LONDON, May 8 SKF, the world's biggest bearings maker, said on Tuesday it was banking on a stronger pick-up in demand from top Asian markets to sustain its hopes for a better second quarter.

SKF, seen as a bellwether for the manufacturing sector, said demand improved slightly in April compared with the first quarter on the back of higher activity in Asia and Latin America and a smaller improvement in North America.

"It confirms what we thought would happen," Chief Executive Tom Johnstone told an analysts' conference. "We need to see India and China continue to improve during the quarter to hit that outlook."

In contrast to surging revenues in North America, SKF posted an 8-percent drop in organic sales in local currencies in Asia in the first quarter, not least due to a slowdown in China as authorities sought to temper feverish growth.

"There is still a ways to go," Johnstone said about recent development in China and India. "If it runs at the level it did in April, it would not be enough. It is improving, but it is not where it needs to be."

He also forecast a recovery in sales in the renewable energy sector, an important customer segment for the group, whose products are used in everything from jets to dishwashers.

"Renewable will still be very weak in China this quarter, and the flow in the after market is not there yet. It has been improving, but it is not there yet," Johnstone told journalists.

Europe, which still accounts for almost half of the group's sales, has seen a string of weak forward-looking indicators in recent weeks while debt crisis worries have resurfaced in the wake of the elections in Greece and France.

Johnstone said SKF had not yet seen any impact from renewed euro zone jitters but the company needed to watch developments closely through the quarter.

Johnstone said SKF's business in North America, where demand has finally picked up in recent quarters in the wake of the protracted economic downturn spawned by the 2008 global financial crisis, was developing well. (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; writing by Niklas Pollard; Editing by David Cowell)