STOCKHOLM Jan 26 Swedish bearings manufacturer SKF reported a pretax profit below forecast for the fourth quarter of last year, but said demand was set to be steady in the early part of this year.

The group reported pretax profit of 1.82 billion Swedish crowns, less than the 1.99 billion crowns forecast in a Reuters poll.

"The demand for SKF's products and services is expected to be relatively unchanged for the Group," it said in a statement, referring to its outlook for the first quarter of 2012 versus the last quarter of 2011. (Reporting by Patrick Lannin)