STOCKHOLM Jan 26 Swedish bearings
manufacturer SKF reported a pretax profit below
forecast for the fourth quarter of last year, but said demand
was set to be steady in the early part of this year.
The group reported pretax profit of 1.82 billion Swedish
crowns, less than the 1.99 billion crowns forecast in a Reuters
poll.
"The demand for SKF's products and services is expected to
be relatively unchanged for the Group," it said in a statement,
referring to its outlook for the first quarter of 2012 versus
the last quarter of 2011.
(Reporting by Patrick Lannin)