STOCKHOLM, June 13 SKF, the world's
biggest bearings maker, said on Wednesday that it would see
somewhat weaker demand in the second quarter due to weakness in
markets in western Europe and Asia.
The company said in a statement it now sees demand at the
same level as in the first quarter of the year, sending its
shares down sharply.
SKF said in April it expected demand to be relatively
unchanged in Europe, slightly higher in North America and higher
in Asia and Latin America in the second quarter compared to the
first.
