* SKF says EU investigating possible antitrust issues
* Says facilities visited by EU Commission representatives
* Shares fall after announcement
(Adds comment by Schaeffler)
STOCKHOLM, Nov 8 European Union regulators
raided Sweden's SKF (SKFb.ST) and Germany's Schaeffler
on Tuesday as part of a probe into possible anti-competitive
activity among makers of ball bearings.
The European Commission, the EU executive body which
oversees competition policy in the bloc, did not identify the
companies it raided.
"The Commission has concerns that the companies concerned
may have violated EU antitrust rules that prohibit cartels and
restrictive business practices," the Brussels-based body said in
a statement.
Germany's Schaeffler group on Tuesday said it had been
subjected to a search and that it was cooperating with
authorities, but declined to comment further.
Swedish rival SKF said it too was cooperating with
authorities.
"SKF has a strict code of conduct which prohibits
anti-competitive behaviours and is cooperating fully with the
investigation," the Swedish company said in a statement.
"At this time, no further information is available regarding
the nature or outcome of this inquiry."
SKF said Commission representatives had visited its
facilities in Gothenburg, Sweden, and Schweinfurt, Germany, to
gather information.
The Swedish bellwether, whose bearings are used in products
from aircraft to hairdryers, said in October it expected lower
demand ahead as debt problems in Europe and a sluggish U.S.
recovery cast a shadow over global economic prospects.
(Editing by Erica Billingham and Jane Merriman)