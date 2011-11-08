* SKF says EU investigating possible antitrust issues

STOCKHOLM, Nov 8 European Union regulators raided Sweden's SKF (SKFb.ST) and Germany's Schaeffler on Tuesday as part of a probe into possible anti-competitive activity among makers of ball bearings.

The European Commission, the EU executive body which oversees competition policy in the bloc, did not identify the companies it raided.

"The Commission has concerns that the companies concerned may have violated EU antitrust rules that prohibit cartels and restrictive business practices," the Brussels-based body said in a statement.

Germany's Schaeffler group on Tuesday said it had been subjected to a search and that it was cooperating with authorities, but declined to comment further.

Swedish rival SKF said it too was cooperating with authorities.

"SKF has a strict code of conduct which prohibits anti-competitive behaviours and is cooperating fully with the investigation," the Swedish company said in a statement.

"At this time, no further information is available regarding the nature or outcome of this inquiry."

SKF said Commission representatives had visited its facilities in Gothenburg, Sweden, and Schweinfurt, Germany, to gather information.

The Swedish bellwether, whose bearings are used in products from aircraft to hairdryers, said in October it expected lower demand ahead as debt problems in Europe and a sluggish U.S. recovery cast a shadow over global economic prospects. (Editing by Erica Billingham and Jane Merriman)