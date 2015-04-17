* Adjusted Q1 profit 2.38 bln SEK, in line with forecast
* CEO says automotive arm close to group's heart
* Shares fall 7.4 pct, top faller among European industrials
By Johannes Hellstrom and Niklas Pollard
STOCKHOLM, April 17 Sweden's SKF, the
world's biggest bearings maker, on Friday forecast flat second
quarter demand, saying some positive signs in Europe were not
robust enough to support a more optimistic view, sending its
shares down more than 7 percent.
SKF, a manufacturing bellwether with its bearings found in
products ranging from skateboards to wind turbines, forecast
roughly unchanged demand in the second quarter versus the first
for the group, including European and North American businesses.
"There are some positive signs in Europe, but not robust
enough to merit a more positive outlook in my mind," SKF CEO
Alrik Danielson said. "There is so much uncertainty still in
what is going to happen in the next quarter."
Some analysts had looked for more optimism from SKF on
demand in Europe, its biggest market, where a depreciating euro,
massive stimulus from the European Central Bank and lower oil
prices have begun to revive the region's economy.
SKF shares fell 7.4 percent at 0947 GMT, making it the top
faller in the STOXX Europe 600 Industrial Goods & Services Index
.
The company has been one of the strongest performing
European industrial stocks this year with a 37 percent gain.
This has been partly due to a weaker Swedish crown against the
dollar and upbeat expectations about Danielson, who took the
helm at the group in January.
He has already made his mark, cutting 1,500 staff and
merging SKF's two industrial businesses. He has also embarked on
a review of SKF's automotive business, a big obstacle in terms
of closing in on a 15 percent margin target.
SKF said it would say more on the review in its second
quarter report in July.
"It is a business that is close to our heart. The assessment
that we are doing today is of course that we are looking at it
inside SKF going forward," Danielson said.
There have been expectations SKF could opt for an outright
sale of the automotive business, whose profitability trails that
of the rest of the group. The prospect of a sale has helped to
buoy SKF shares.
"The comments from the CEO that SKF does see a future for
automotive within the group seems to be a disappointment for
some," Lars Soderfjell, Equity Strategist at Alandsbanken, said.
SKF's adjusted first-quarter operating profit rose to 2.38
billion crowns ($276.8 million) from 1.91 billion a year ago, on
the back of strong currency tailwinds. This roughly matched a
mean forecast of 2.39 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.
($1 = 8.5971 Swedish crowns)
(Additional reporting by Olof Swahnberg. Editing by Jane
Merriman)