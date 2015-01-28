* Says to cut 1,500 staff in efficiency scheme
* Cuts to save 1.2 bln SEK, cost 1.4 bln
* Sees flat demand in Q1 vs Q4
(Adds CEO, analyst comment, detail)
By Niklas Pollard and Johannes Hellstrom
STOCKHOLM, Jan 28 SKF, the world's
biggest bearings maker, is to cut about 1,500 staff as its new
boss, only weeks into his job, takes action to rein in costs
across the Swedish company, sending its shares up nearly 4
percent.
SKF, whose bearings are found in products ranging from
skateboards to wind turbines, said on Wednesday the brunt of the
staff cuts would be carried out this year and yield 1.2 billion
crowns of savings by the end of next year.
The cutbacks are a sign that new chief executive Alrik
Danielson, who took over at the turn of the year, is tackling
some of the challenges facing SKF as a result of tough
competition in low-growth markets.
SKF forecast flat demand in the first quarter after
reporting adjusted fourth-quarter operating profit of 2.1
billion crowns ($257 million) up from 1.8 billion a year ago, in
line with a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Gothenburg-based SKF, a rival of Germany's Schaeffler AG
and U.S. manufacturer Timken, said it
expected flat demand in Europe and Latin America but a slight
upturn in North America and Asia.
"The earnings are basically as expected, but then there are
new actions on cost, which is just what the market wants to
see," said Peder Frolen at Handelsbanken, which has a "reduce"
recommendation on SKF's stock.
Danielson faces the challenge of meeting a 15 percent margin
target and has to decide whether to remain committed to SKF's
automotive business, which has long lagged the group in
profitability.
"If you look at the overall profitability of the automotive
business it's below our expectations and what we want it to be,"
Danielson told a news conference. "So we have initiated a review
under my tenure now to look at the business portfolio to see how
we can drive productivity."
The company's adjusted operating margin was 11.2 percent in
the fourth quarter versus 11.0 percent a year ago and 11.5
percent expected by analysts. SKF Automotive reported a margin
of 1.2 percent in the same period.
SKF is benefiting from a weaker Swedish crown which has
fallen 5 percent in trade weighted terms and more than 20
percent against the dollar over the past six months.
But SKF said that the short-term effects of the very low
mineral and oil prices as well as the stronger dollar were
difficult to predict.
SKF's shares are up more than 30 percent from a trough in
October on the sliding crown and upbeat expectations for its new
CEO. They were up 3.0 percent by 1330 GMT.
($1 = 8.1677 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Johannes Hellstrom; Editing by
Alistair Scrutton and Jane Merriman)