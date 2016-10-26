UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
* Sees Q4 demand at same level as in Q3
* Organic sales drop 0.6 pct, down for sixth straight quarter
* Strongest development in Asia (Adds detail, background)
STOCKHOLM, Oct 26 Sweden's SKF, the world's largest maker of industrial bearings, said it expected stable demand in the current quarter after posting a core profit fall in line with forecasts in a third quarter marked by soft demand in many markets.
Hit by weak industrial demand and price pressure, SKF's like-for-like sales have slid six straight quarters with CEO Alrik Danielson embarking on a cost-cutting drive, consolidating plants and cutting thousands of staff.
SKF, which counts Germany's Schaeffler as its main rival, said adjusted operating earnings fell to 1.81 billion Swedish crowns ($203 million) from a year-ago 1.98 billion, in line with a mean forecast of 1.79 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Like-for-like sales fell 0.6 percent compared with a mean forecast for a 1.9 percent, Gothenburg-based SKF said.
"Although the rate of decline in demand in North America and Asia has diminished, market conditions continued to be challenging during the third quarter," Danielson said in a statement.
North America sales dropped 3.5 percent in the quarter, after four straight quarter of double-digit declines in a region where SKF has been hit by deep slump in demand from industries in the oil and gas and mining sectors.
A marginal drop in Europe may also have calmed some investors, after Britain's Brammer, a major bearings distributor, warned on profits earlier in October.
SKF reported organic local-currency sales dipped in all major regions in its industrial business, with weakness in sectors such as aerospace and energy in Europe a drag, while automotive sales were flat or higher in the quarter.
SKF shares rose 1.2 percent by 1149 GMT versus a 0.6 percent fall in the STOXX Europe 600 Industrial Goods & Services Index . Shares in the company are up around 10 percent this year. (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom and Niklas Pollard; editing by Alistair Scrutton)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources