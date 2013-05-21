* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.4 pct, Euro STOXX 50 falls 0.5 pct

* Market worries that U.S. central bank may trim QE programme

* Most traders still positive on shares over longer term

* Go short on Euro STOXX futures, says Nomura

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, May 21 European shares fell from multi-year highs on Tuesday on concerns the U.S. central bank could call an earlier-than-expected halt to the stimulus programme that had underpinned demand for stocks.

But with no signs of an easing of European Central Bank measures that have also supported riskier assets, traders and investors felt any pull-back on the region's equity markets would be relatively brief and that more gains were likely later this year.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which hit five-year highs this month, fell 0.4 percent to 1,247.61 points in mid-session trade, while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index declined by 0.5 percent to 2,810.11 points.

Traders said that, given improvements on the U.S. labour market, Federal Reserve head Ben Bernanke might signal a scaling back of the bank's bond-buying programme during congressional testimony on Wednesday.

Such stimulus, coupled with interest rate cuts by the world's leading central banks, has hit returns on bonds, fuelling a stock market rally over the last year.

"There's talk of a possible end to QE (bond buying) that is high on many people's agenda, and that's why we're stalling a bit," said XBZ European equity options broker Mike Turner.

UK CLOSE TO 2000 INTERNET PEAK

The FTSEurofirst 300 has risen some 10 percent since the start of 2013. Germany's DAX hit record highs this month and Britain's FTSE 100 is at its highest level since late 2000, which marked the peak of an Internet-led equities boom.

XBZ's Turner said some investors had taken out put options, which are used to bet on a future market fall, on the German DAX with strike prices of 8,100 and 8,200 points and with a June expiry - implying some were betting on a possible 4 percent fall on that market over the next month.

Strategists at Nomura recommended betting on a fall on the Euro STOXX futures contract over the next month, but stayed bullish on equities over the longer-term.

Darren Easton, director of trading at Logic Investments, felt any signs that the Fed might be scaling back its stimulus programme could herald a 2-3 percent drop on world stock markets.

But he was still buying on intraday dips on expectations that stock markets will gradually rise over the course of 2013.