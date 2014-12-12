Dec 12 Skhp Novoplastunovskoye OAO :

* Says that on Nov. 26 Dmitry Romaykin divested 16.58 pct stake in company

* On Nov. 26 Natalia Sokolovskaya divested her 28.19 pct stake in company

* On Nov. 26 Olga Sergeeva divested 6.75 stake in company

* On Nov. 26 Konstantin Averin increased stake in company to 73.20 pct from 19.14 pct

* On Dec. 8 Konstantin Averin decreased stake in company to 10 pct from 73.20 pct

* On Dec. 8 Elena Baranova decreased stake in company to 10 pct from 19.23 pct

* On Nov. 26 Boris Zarankin acquired 6.75 pct stake in company Source text: bit.ly/1x8UDkE, bit.ly/1yZ9LRh, bit.ly/13fzM2M, bit.ly/13fzZD5, bit.ly/1snwxMz, bit.ly/1zXEKeJ, bit.ly/1x8WK86 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)