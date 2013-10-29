SEOUL Oct 29 South Korea's SK Hynix Inc said it expected to restore operations at its fire-hit China plant to a normal level next month, but cautioned the plan could be delayed by about a month depending on the supply of key equipment.

Hynix said it also expected production of NAND flash memory chips to decrease in the current quarter as it plans to increase production of DRAM memory chips, which are in tight supply due to the fire. (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)