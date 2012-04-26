(Adds details)

* Q1 operating loss 260 bln won vs 155 bln won loss fcast

* Q1 DRAM selling prices down 10 pct, NAND down 16 pct

* Hynix shares up 23 pct YTD vs 7.5 pct gain in KOSPI

SEOUL, April 26 SK hynix Semiconductor Inc , the world's No.2 computer memory chip maker, reported its third consecutive quarterly loss on Thursday, hit by tumbling chip prices and a one-off bonus payment after its acquisition by SK Telecom Co.

The South Korean firm, which is participating in the bidding for troubled Japanese rival Elpida Memory, posted an operating loss of 260 billion won ($227.8 million) for the three months ended March, worse than an average forecast of a 155 billion won loss by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

That compared with a profit of 323 billion won a year ago and a loss of 167 billion won in the preceding quarter.

Hynix is expected to return to profit in the second quarter as computer memory chip prices have started rebounding on reduced supply from struggling rivals, and as notebook and computer demand picks up on a return to a normal supply of parts from flood-hit Thailand, according to analysts.

Contract prices of dynamic random access memory (DRAM) chips rose by 8 percent in the first half of April, according to price tracker DRAMeXchange.

Hynix said average selling prices of DRAM chips fell 10 percent in the first quarter, while NAND flash chips prices fell 16 percent, offsetting shipment increases of 9 percent and 2 percent in DRAM and NAND chips.

Shares of hynix, which competes with sector leader Samsung Electronics and Japan's Toshiba Corp, have risen 23 percent so far this year on expectations of a turnaround, outpacing the broader market,, which gained 7.5 percent. (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)