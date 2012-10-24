SEOUL Oct 24 SK Hynix Inc said on Wednesday its capital spending plan for this year will be smaller than its orginal plan of 4.2 trillion won ($3.8 billion), as some investment will be delayed until next year.

SK Hynix's capital expenditure for the first nine months of the year was 3.56 trillion won. ($1 = 1103.1000 Korean won) (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)