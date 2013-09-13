SEOUL, Sept 13 SK Hynix Inc said on
Friday it would normalize operations starting in October at a
plant in China that suffered fire damage and would increase the
output of computer memory chips at its South Korea plant to make
up for lost production.
The production adjustment will temporarily lead to a
shortage of NAND flash memory chips, the South Korean firm said.
Hynix resumed some operations earlier this week at the China
plant after the fire on Sept. 4. That plant produces half of its
computer memory chips.
"We plan to complete inspections and full restoration of the
air ventilation system and facilities in order to resume
production in October...We will make every effort to ramp up
operations in stages in order to fully recover normalized
production level in November," the world's No.2 computer memory
chip maker said in a statement.