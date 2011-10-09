MOSCOW Oct 9 Pavel Karelin, Russia's leading
ski jumper, died in a car crash on Sunday. He was 21.
"Pavel Karelin's tragic death is a huge and irreplaceable
loss for Russian sport," the country's ski jumping federation
said in a statement.
"He was the leader of our team; one of our big hopes (for
the 2014 Sochi Olympics)," added Russian Olympic Committee
department head Alexander Grushin.
Police said Karelin died in the early hours when his
Mercedes collided with another vehicle on a motorway near Nizhny
Novgorod, some 570 kms east of Moscow.
Karelin had competed regularly on the World Cup circuit. His
best result was second place in Garmisch-Partenkirchen in
January.
He took part in the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, finishing 10th
in the team competition and 33rd in the individual event.
