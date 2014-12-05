UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 5 Skiens Aktiemolle ASA :
* AS Herdebred has sold 572,902 shares of Skiens Aktiemolle ASA at 97 Norwegian crowns ($14) per share
* Georg Kervel is chairman of AS Herdebred and board member of Skiens Aktiemolle ASA
* Says new holding of AS Herdebred is 203,550 shares, constituting 3.0 pct of share capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.0684 Norwegian krones) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources