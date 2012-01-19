(Adds details, background throughout)
By Dan Whitcomb
Jan 19 Top Canadian freestyle skier Sarah
Burke, seen as an early Olympic gold medal favorite ahead of the
2014 games, died on Thursday from injuries sustained in a
training accident in Utah last week, a family spokeswoman said.
Considered one of the leading half-pipe athletes in the
world, the 29-year-old was airlifted to Salt Lake City
last Tuesday after falling during a half-pipe run in Park
City, Utah.
"Sarah passed away peacefully surrounded by those she loved.
In accordance with Sarah's wishes, her organs and tissues were
donated to save the lives of others," family spokeswoman Iris
Yen said in a written statement released to Reuters.
Burke, who was married to fellow skier Rory Bushfield,
had surgery last Wednesday at the University of Utah
hospital to repair a tear in her vertebral artery, the hospital
said.
Yen said that Burke had suffered a ruptured vertebral artery
in the fall on the Eagle Superpipe at Park City, which
led to a severe intracranial hemorrhage.
"After the operation, numerous neurological examinations,
electrodiagnostic tests and imaging studies revealed that Sarah
sustained severe irreversible damage to her brain due to lack of
oxygen and blood after cardiac arrest," Yen said in the
statement.
"While early reports in the media stated that Sarah's injury
was a traumatic brain injury, it is important to note that
Sarah's condition was the result of a lack of oxygen to the
brain during cardiac arrest," she said.
Yen said Burke had been training for upcoming winter
events at the time of the accident.
"Our hearts go out to Sarah's husband Rory and her
entire family. It's difficult for us to imagine their pain and
what they're going through," Peter Judge, chief executive of the
Canadian Freestyle Ski Association, said in a statement.
"Sarah was certainly someone who lived life to the
fullest and in doing so was a significant example to our
community and far beyond," Judge said. "She will be greatly
missed by all of us at the CFSA and the entire ski
community."
Yen said Burke's family "was moved by the sincere and
heartfelt sympathy expressed by people inspired by Sarah from
all around the world." A public celebration of Burke's life
would be held in the coming weeks, she added.
Burke reached the podium at every career World Cup
start and is a four time champion at the X-Games, according to
the ski association.
